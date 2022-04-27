Watch: Virat Kohli Takes a Blinder to Send Trent Boult Packing

Virat Kohli may have struggled to get going with the bat, but has produced several stunners in the field during the ongoing IPL 2022. In the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday night, Kohli took another blinder when he grabbed Trent Boult’s catch with almost no reaction time at his disposal.

Charging forward to a Harshal Patel delivery in the 18th over, Boult struck the ball well and it was travelling at some speed. Kohli, who was standing at short midwicket, almost flew to his left and grabbed the catch. The effort left even Kohli with a smile.

RR team eventually managed to put up 144/8 runs on the board recovering from 68/4 at one stage. Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 56 off 31 balls brought the RR innings back on track and gave them a decent total to launch their defense.

RCB’s decision to bowl first proved to be a fruitful one as Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga picked two wickets each to restrict RR’s power backed batting lineup.

However, the RCB batters failed back their bowling unit’s performance and were eventually bowled out for just 115 with three balls still remaining in their innings.

Kohli’s rough patch in the tournament continued as he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna at just 9 off 10 deliveries. While Kohli started off well, getting two boundaries, he failed to build the innings yet again.

Kohli though opened the innings with skipper Faf du Plessis but even the change in batting position could not change his luck with the bat.

Rajasthan bowlers completely dominated the Bangalore batters and only du Plessis could manage to get a 20 plus score.

The latest victory places Rajasthan Royals at the top of the IPL points table with 12 points from their 8 games. RCB is positioned at number 5 with 10 points from 8 matches.

The Bangalore team will next face the in-form Gujarat Titans on April 30.

