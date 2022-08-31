Watch: Virat Kohli Takes Charge of Bowling in T20Is After 6 Years With an Economical Over Against Hong Kong

Former India captain Virat Kohli chipped in while defending a mammoth 193-run target by bowling an economical over at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli was asked to bowl the 17th over of the innings when Zeeshan Ali and Kinchit Shah were batting in the middle. The 33-year-old didn’t leak any boundary and bowled an economical 6-run over.



In 101 T20Is, Kohli has taken just 4 wickets and bowled just 152 deliveries during his illustrious career. The last time Kohli bowled in a T20I match was in 2016.

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to seal a place in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. They are the second team to qualify for the next round after Afghanistan who also won their first two matches of the tournament.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav’s fireworks in the last seven overs and combined with Kohli’s 31st T20I fifty propelled India to reach a daunting 192/2 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Group A match.

At 94/2 in 13 overs, when KL Rahul’s struggle ended at 36 off 39 balls, Suryakumar walked in and changed the complexion of India’s innings. With his drives, slashes, scoops and sweeps apart from audacious wrist play, he brought out a barrage of boundaries on Hong Kong’s bowlers to remain unbeaten on 68 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and as many sixes.



His stroke-play made other batters on the side look as if they were batting on a very different pitch. Suryakumar also shared a 98-run stand off just 42 balls with Kohli, who made 59 in 44 balls, hitting four and three sixes and brought out some shots in the end as India got 78 runs in the last five overs.

It was Kohli’s second T20I half-century this year and a crucial one for him to return to form ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He started a bit slow and took some time to get settled in the middle, however, managed to end the innings with a decent strike rate of 134.09 with some big shots at the fag end of the innings.

