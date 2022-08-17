WATCH: Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Gym Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former India skipper Virat Kohli spent time in gym ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 as he posted a short video of the session on Instagram. Kohli, who missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour to manage his workload, has been recalled to the Indian team for the multi-nation Asia Cup where they will start their campaign against Pakistan on August 28.

The maverick batter took to social media to share a video of his gym session, which went viral internet in no time. In the video, Kohli could be seen lifting weights and working hard on his fitness in the gym.

The 33-year-old is going through a lean patch with the bat and has not been able to manufacture big runs this year. His last international century came way back in 2019, he failed to convert half-centuries into triple-digit scores and in 2022 things have turned even worse as scored just 81 runs in 4 T20Is at an average of 20.25.

He also had an underwhelming IPL 2022 where he managed 341 runs in 16 innings at an average of 22.73 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Post-2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli has been given rest at regular intervals to manage his workload. He missed several international series, however, it hasn’t worked out well for him so far. The batting maverick’s numbers have dipped drastically in recent times as he was the player who once used to dominate ICC Rankings and was a constant in the top 3 across formats. But now he has slipped out of the top 10 from Test and T20Is after constant failures.

Several cricket critics suggested that Kohli should have travelled to West Indies for white-ball series to regain some form but the BCCI decided to grant the batter’s wish to give some rest.



Earlier, Kohli had said that his dream is to help India win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia in October-November.

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team,” Kohli had told Star Sports ahead of India’s tour of England.

