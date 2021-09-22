Watch: Virat Kohli Tries to Motivate RCB Teammates After Embarrassing Loss to KKR

It was not a very auspicious start to this phase of the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were thumped by Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, but the side never got going and they were bundled out for 92 runs. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers all fell cheaply and Devdutt Padikkal was the only shining light with 22 runs.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders openers got off to a blazing start as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer were absolutely brilliant and KKR chased down the target in 10 overs.

Captain Virat Kohli, who had already announced that he would step down as captain of RCB after this season, was visibly upset with this performance and the outcome of the match. Addressing the side in the dressing room, Kohli asked his players to accept the result and move on with better intent.

“We are better off accepting it immediately and being at peace with it. Not meaning that we don’t look forward to the next one but, it should give us more hunger to get on to the field again. And play the cricket that we have already played in this tournament,” Kohli said in the dressing room.

He went on to add that the side should stay pretty balanced at all times if they have to go all the way in the tournament and that the side should not react differently to losses.

With this loss, Royal Challengers Bangalore slipped to third in the points table, but have the worst net rate (-0.706) of all eight franchises. They will now want to improve their form in the coming matches as last year, the final playoff spot was decided on the basis of Net Run Rate.

