Watch: Virat Kohli Waves to Daughter Vamika After Win Over South Africa

In the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, India defeated South Africa by 113 runs. Because of the expanding number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, the matches are being conducted behind the closed doors with just family of players and officials allowed at the venue.

India captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika were cheering for the tourists from the stands. And Kohli waved to his little daughter after leading his team to a comprehensive win.

Kohli could be seen celebrating the victory with pumped fists while turning towards his family in the stands in one of the videos that went viral on social media.

Anushka sat in the stands with Vamika on her lap in other photos that were shared on social media. The 11-month-old was dressed in a white gown. Fans used a heart emoji to hide the baby’s face.

Vamika has been kept out of the public glare by Virat and Anushka. The couple has made a conscious decision to make sure their daughter is not exposed to the public eye before she develops an understanding of it and makes the choice herself.

Very recently, when Kohli was leaving for South Africa with Anushka and Vamika, he told the photographers, “Baby ka mat lena haan (Don’t click the baby’s pictures, okay)?”

First match of vamika in the stands. Virat gesturing this to his family.God, protect them 🧿🥺Do it for your girls, Virat! Do it for them.

Anushka later took to Instagram Stories later and thanked the media for complying with the request. The couple sent packages to the paparazzi shortly after her birth, requesting that they refrain from capturing unauthorised images of her.

India next take on South Africa in the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 with a 1-0. If the hosts manage to win the Test, they will secure victory in the three-match Test series and the Kohli-led side will then conquer the final frontier. India have never won a Test series in South Africa before.

