Watch: Virat Kohli’s Day Off with the Boys in Perth

Virat Kohli is currently busy preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia and the star India batter was spotted spending some quality time with his teammates on Tuesday. Kohli also shared a post on social media in which he can be seen hanging out with Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel in Perth ahead of Team India’s second warm-up match against Western Australia. “Day off with the boys Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Akshar Patel,” read the caption.

After displaying some terrific batting in the Asia Cup, Kohli is now all set to feature in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia from October 16. The 33-year-old kicked off his Asia Cup campaign on a promising note after scoring 35 in the opening match against Pakistan. Kohli had scored 276 runs in the tournament at an average of 92 along with two half centuries and a solitary ton. The former India skipper also managed to end his long century drought in international cricket with a stellar knock against Afghanistan at the continental event. He had played a phenomenal knock of 122 (not out) against the Afghan cricket team to clinch his maiden T20I ton.

Kohli is currently all set for the T20 World Cup. India head coach Rahul Dravid recently turned a throwdown specialist for Kohli in a practice session. Kohli did not feature in the first practice match against Western Australia but is expected to return in action in the next warm-up fixture on Thursday.

However, Kohli’s absence did not seem to bother Team India much as they comfortably clinched a 13-run victory against Western Australia on Monday. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a defendable total of 158/6. Suryakumar Yadav notched a half century to help India in reaching a formidable score. Western Australia, during the run chase, could only manage to reach 145/8 in 20 overs. Pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets to earn a win for his side.

India will also play two more practice matches against New Zealand and Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

