Watch: Virat Kohli's Death Stare after Rishabh Pant Almost Got Him Out against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli kicked off the second day’s play of the ongoing Test against Bangladesh on a brilliant note. The former India skipper appeared to be in fine touch in the first session on Friday. However, Kohli seemed to be visibly disgruntled with Rishabh Pant after he somehow avoided a run-out on the final delivery of the first session on Day 2. The incident took place in the 36th over of India’s first innings in Mirpur. Kohli ran halfway down the pitch in order to take a single but he was sent back by Pant. Kohli ultimately had to dive to avoid the runout. And Kohli was understandably upset with Pant as he gave a death stare to the India wicketkeeper.

The incident soon became a big talking point on social media and fans and followers of the game hilariously reacted to the incident.

One Twitter user cheekily wrote, “Rishabh Pant knows the trick; make him [Kohli] angry and he will score big.”

Rishabh Pant knows the trick; make him angry and he will score big #INDvBAN #ViratKohli #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/It9odWfvrd— Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) December 23, 2022

Another social media user felt that it was difficult for Pant to take a single at that point. “That was easy run for Kohli because of his fitness. But not for Pant,” the comment read.

That was easy run for kohli because of his fitness… But not for pant— प्रफुल्ल गमरे (@prafull_tweetz) December 23, 2022

One Twitter user opined that Pant should have responded to Kohli’s call. “When striker gives a clear call to run as soon as he hits the ball, the non-striker should run without watching where the ball is going. Here Pant instead of reacting to Kohli’s call, stood and watched the ball. However taking a quick single just before lunch should be avoided,” the comment read.

When striker gives a clear call to run as soon as he hits the ball,the non striker should run without watching where the ball is going. Here pant instead of reacting to kohli's call, stood and watches the ball.However taking a quick single just before lunch should be avoided.— Vishal Jain (@Vishalj0912) December 23, 2022

Another person hilariously compared Kohli’s reaction to that of Indian parents and wrote, “Indian dads looking at their innocent kid.”

Indian dads looking at their innocenct kid— Nirav Gupta (@NiravGupta9) December 23, 2022

Kohli eventually failed to play a big knock as he was dismissed by Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed in the 38th over. Kohli went back to the dressing room after scoring 24 runs.

Previously, Bangladesh posted 227 runs in the first innings. Mominul Haque emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 84. Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat picked up four wickets each in the first innings.

India are currently leading 1-0 in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

