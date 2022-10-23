WATCH: Virat Kohli's Masterful Strokeplay Against Pakistan in T20IWC Triumph

India registered a memorable win in Melbourne as they edged out Pakistan in an edge-of-the-seat thriller to open their ICC T20I World Cup campaign in style as the MCG resonated with chants glorifying the man of the match, Virat Kohli.

Kohli demonstrated his class on an evening when Indian wickets were toppling one after the other in the early phases of the Indian chase as he settled into the crease and took the game away from the nation’s arch-rivals with his unbeaten 82-run knock.

His innings consisted of six fours and four sixers, two of which stood out in particular.

With the pressure on India with the score at 132-4 and the men in blue requiring 28 runs to win off 8 deliveries, Kohli played an incredible shot over the top with such grace and poise that it got the stadium to its feet and elicited a big reaction from Hardik Pandya on the runner’s end.

And on the very next delivery, the former Indian skipper played a pickup flick over fine leg displaying such elegance and poise in an utter pressure situation as he game India hope to go on and clinch the match.

Kohli has been criticized for his poor form in recent times but the veteran batsman did not let his setbacks hold him back as he presented an image of calm while the whole nation deepened upon his talent with the willow, similar to many an occasion in the past, and the 33-year-old delivered when it mattered the most.

The man from New Delhi stuck in at the crease until the very end of the game to see out the Pakistani resistance after a whirlwind final over that encompassed multiple facets of the white ball game including a free hit, three runs off a bye after the ball hit the stumps and of course shots that cleared the boundary as they did to record their first victory of the campaign in emphatic fashion.

