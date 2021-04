Watch | Virat Kohli's Song Makes Anushka Sharma Emotional

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a massive fanbase due to his extraordinary cricketing skills on field. But his talent in not just restricted to the cricket field. Are we aware of the singing talent possessed by Kohli?

Here’s a video that went viral over social media where we can see Kohli singing a song for Anushka Sharma in 2017 during their wedding. He sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for her at their wedding party.

In the video taken by some of the guests present there, it could be seen that Anushka Sharma was all emotional as Kohli sung for him. People present at the event lauded Kohli with praise and applause as soon as he finished the song.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, keeping off from media buzz. Earlier this year in January they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. Anushka Sharma has urged the paparazzi not to take pictures of their daughter as they wish to keep her out of spotlight.

On February 1, Anushka shared a picture of the trio. In the caption she described her parenthood, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

In a very recent event, Virat Kohli after scoring a half-century blew a kiss to wife Anushka and did a cradling gesture for daughter Vamika.

