WATCH | Virat Kohli Left Preplexed as Moeen Ali Claims the Indian Skipper for the 9th Time; Sparks Hilarious Memes Online

It was a flatter delivery and around off, Kohli rocked on the backfoot and looked to slap it but he got beat as the ball spun in and crashed onto the leg stump.

Virat Kohli was stunned in the 3rd ODI against England at Pune on Friday when he was cleaned up by Moeen Ali – for the 9th time in international cricket – for just seven runs. It was a flatter delivery and around off, Kohli rocked on the backfoot and looked to slap it but he got beat as the ball spun in and crashed onto the leg stump. Kolhi stood in the middle, not knowing what happened for a few minutes, and had his ‘how-did-that-happen-face’.

Naturally, fans online remembered Kohli’s stunned face when Adil Rashid got his out in 2018 and very recently his disgusted face during the Test series as well.

Here’s the wicket:

Here’s how Twitter is reacting”

After England won the toss and elected to bowl, India got off to a flier with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan adding 103 in just 14.3 overs. However, Adil Rashid arrested India’s mometum claiming both the well set batsmen in quick time, before Kohli was claimed by Ali.

