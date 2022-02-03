Watch: VVS Laxman Applauds Centurion Yash Dhull From Dugout During U-19 World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

India Under-19 captain Yash Dhull rose to the occasion on Wednesday with a scintillating century against Australia in the semifinal of the U-19 World Cup. Dhul scored 110 runs off 110 balls after opting to bat first to put India in a comfortable position. He also became the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament history after illustrious Virat Kohli and the prodigious Unmukt Chand, also hailing from Delhi.

The video of veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman went viral on social media where he was seen applauding Dhull after he completed his century.

Laxman is currently holding the post of president at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The former batter is currently in West Indies with India’s Under-19 team to share his valuable inputs with them.

Playing only their third game of the tournament after missing two due to COVID, Dhull showed maturity beyond his age to build the innings alongside his deputy Shaik Rasheed. The duo shared 204 runs for the third wicket as India posted 290 for 5 against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Dhull got a lot of runs square and behind the square with deft late-cuts off-spinners being one of his pet shots.

The highly-rated Dhull played another sublime knock. The pitch was on the slower side but he rotated the strike at ease before accelerating to pick boundaries at will, collecting 10 fours and a six in total.

Ahead of the match, Dhull praised Laxman, who scored over 8,000 runs in Test cricket for the senior India team. “VVS Laxman has been sharing his experience with us and been talking about the mindset we need to have. His role has been important for us.”

It’s not been a smooth ride for the former champions though as there was a time during the tournament when they struggled to put together a fit eleven when several members of their squad got infected with covid including both captain Dhull and his deputy Rasheed.

