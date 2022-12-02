Watch: Washington Sundar's Hilarious Brain Fade Moment

Rain played spoilsport in the third ODI between India and New Zealand as the match was abandoned at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday. The Kiwis won the rain-affected three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their comprehensive win in the first encounter. Although Shikhar Dhawan and Co were trounced, there were quite a few positives for Team India in this series.

Also Read: ‘India Cap Can’t be Given Easily, Needs to be Earned’

Washington Sundar emerged as a genuine all-rounder and filled in the shoes of Ravindra Jadeja, who is recuperating from a knee injury. Washington scored an invaluable half-century and rescued India in the third ODI when the chips were down. However, it is his post-match interview with former India spinner Murali Kartik that has gone viral on social media. While speaking to Kartik, Washington had an amusing brain fade moment and forgot where he was playing.

Washington has some experience of playing in cold and damp conditions. The Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer has played county cricket for Lancashire in Manchester. Washington was talking about the same when he forgot where he was.

“Definitely, playing for Lancashire in Manchester was very cold. Very similar to … Ummm … very similar to (looks behind puzzled) … Where are we?" Washington said. When Washington was informed that he was in Christchurch, he said, “Yes, it helped me prepare for such cold conditions today."

Also Read: We Need to Have a Pool of Max 15 Players’-Former Selector Wants to Avert Too Much Chop And Change Ahead Of World Cup

India’s batters couldn’t really deliver in the challenging conditions of Christchurch on Wednesday. The likes of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were not able to convert the starts they got.

Team India were in a dire situation when Washington Sundar came in to bat. However, the 23-year-old showed tremendous mental fortitude and applied himself at the crease. Washington’s knock of 51 of 64 balls comes after his blistering cameo in the first ODI. He had scored a quick-fire knock of 37 runs off just 16 balls to propel India to 306 in that match. Washington has also been included in the squad that will tour Bangladesh in December for a three-match ODI series.

The 23-year-old will be competing with Shahbaz Ahmed and Axar Patel for a spot in the playing XI in that series. However, Washington’s recent batting performance may give him an extra edge.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here