WATCH: Wasim Akram's Reunion With Daughter Aiyla After a Gap of Ten Months

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has shared a moving post on Twitter where he can be seen having a reunion with his ten year old daughter named Aiyla. Although Akram keeps roaming the world due to various commitments, his family, which includes his wife Shaniera and daughter Aiyla, stays in Australia. This was the reason, he didn’t get to see his daughter for ten months.

“Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart," Wasim Akram captioned the footage on the microblogging site. Akram also expressed his gratitude to his wife Shaniera, an Australian social worker, for taking such good care of their “little princess". “Thank you, Shaniera, for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart," Akram further wrote.

Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you @iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia pic.twitter.com/EbyCTOKzZp— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 4, 2021

Wasim Akram Too Had Shown Interest in PCB Chairman Post Before Ramiz Raja Was Picked

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also shown interest in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Ramiz Raja for the responsibility.

According to a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz as chairman, the former great also expressed interest in the position.

“It is true Wasim Akram was also considered for the chairman’s post and had also indicated his interest but, apparently, the prime minister was advised that Ramiz would be a better choice as he had no past baggage to carry with him," the source claimed.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB’s Cricket Committee and also Director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

