Virat Kohli's Earnest Request To Citizens To Follow Covid-19 Protocols, Maintain Social Distancing | Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India captain Virat Kohli has appealed to citizens of India to follow Covid-19 protcols and “wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene” in a video posted by the Delhi Police.

“VIRAT KOHLI @imVkohli Team India Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack,” tweeted Delhi Police on Monday.

“As you all know, Covid cases are on the rise in India again. If you’re venturing out for essential services, please wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing,” Kohli said in Hindi in the video.

“Please keep sanitising your hands. Taking these precautions is very necessary,” he added.

Covid-19 cases have been increasing at an exponential rate in in India with several states and cities under curfew and lockdown as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm April 19 to 5 am next Monday. Kejriwal said the move was necessary as rising Covid cases had severely strained the city’s resources and its health system was at a tipping point.

Delhi is the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday and almost one-third of those tested returning positive. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases remain high despite a dip — 23,500.

