Watch: West Indies’ Chris Gayle Enjoys Biggest Burger of His Life

Explosive Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle enjoys a massive fan following on social networking and is quite active on different sites. The ace cricketer is often seen entertaining his fans with his videos on social media. Gayle, who was an integral part KL Rahul-led PBKS squad, is currently enjoying his free time in the Maldives after the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Gayle on Monday shared a video of him enjoying a jumbo-sized lobster burger and called it the “biggest” he ever had in his hands.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

Gayle left India last week after BCCI announced the abrupt suspension of the cash-rich league, when multiple players tested positive for the COVID-19.Apart from Gayle, several England cricketers and Australian players also travelled to the Maldives after the postponement of IPL 2021.

Gayle, who is counted as one of the best batsmen in the T20 cricket, had a mixed run this season, scoring just 178 runs from eight games. The West Indian player, who also holds the record for highest individual score in T20 cricket at175, was not even able to touch the mark of fifty runs in eight outings. His strike rate also fell from 149.45 to 133.83 this season.

Much like Gayle, Punjab Kings also had a topsy-turvy season. Punjab had played eight games, when the tournament was suspended and managed to win just three of them.Punjab were sitting at the second halfof the IPL table with just six points under their kitty.

TheRahul-led team started their IPL campaign on a positive note as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four runs in the last ball thriller. However, after that, they suffered three back to back defeats.

Punjab got their campaign back on track with a thumping nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, before embarrassing themselves in front of a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In their next game, Punjab hammered a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs.

In their last game of the season, Punjab were humiliated by seven wickets at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC).

