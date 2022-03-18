Watch: West Indies Cricketer Shamilia Connell Receives Medical Attention After Collapsing on The Field

West Indies cricketer Shamilia Connell reportedly collapsed midway during his team’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Connell was surrounded by her teammates after she fell to the ground before receiving medical attention on the field.

However, in a positive development, Connell could be seen sitting up later on but was taken off the field in a mini ambulance, reportedly to a hospital for further treatment.

West Indies Women cricket’s Team player named Connell has collapsed, Hope she is fine. That was terrible. prayers for her. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/8E8BvWRlyh— Gujju  (@TheBluesIndia_) March 18, 2022

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said Connell is stable and being attended to by the medical staff. “Stable and the medical personnel is taking care of her (Connell). It was sad to see her go down but we look at the bright side, it was probably for us to regroup and we did that and changed the momentum," Taylor said during the post-match presentation after West Indies secured a thrilling four-run win.

Hayley Matthews, who took 4/15 and starred in West Indies’ successful defense of 140, said she’s not aware of what exactly happened to Connell. “Obviously a bit worrying to see her (Connell) go down like that. She is a fighter, am not sure what’s wrong with her but she will be alright," Matthews said.

Connell had scored an unbeaten two and delivered three overs before the incident.

