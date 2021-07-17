WATCH | West Indies Star Fabian Allen Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Aaron Finch

West Indies bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen on Friday picked a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Australian skipper Aaron Finch. It happened in the 10th over of the second innings of the fifth and last T20I match between Australia and West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Chasing 200 for a win in their stipulated 20 overs, Australia were poised at 95 in 9.2 overs when Finch played a horrible shot off Hayden Walsh delivery. Walsh bowled a full toss and Finch wanted to hit it straight. However, the bat turned in his hand sending the bowl at long-on.

And, as Allen ran to his left to collect the bowl, for a moment it seemed as if he will not get there on time. However, the Jamaican cricketer stuck his left hand out to pick the ball and dived at the perfect time to pick the ball cleanly.

Allen’s technique was perfect as the ball did not pop out from his hand after his elbow hit the ground, forcing Finch to return to the stands. Finch scored 34 runs off 23 balls with the help of six fours.

Meanwhile, batting first, riding on their opener Evin Lewis’ sensational 79 runs off 34 balls, West Indies posted a mammoth total of 199 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Australia managed to score just 183 for nine in their 20 overs as West Indies won the match by 16 runs.

With this win, West Indies won the five-match T20I series 4-1. The ODI leg of the series will kick off next week.

