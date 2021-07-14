Watch: When 127-Kg Bermuda Cricketer Took Diving Catch To Dismiss Robin Uthappa

The 2007 cricket World Cup was no less than a nightmare for India. The ‘Men in Blue’ could not even clear the league stage. The early exit also led to the cricketers facing anger from their own fans who were disappointed with the team’s poor performance. However, the 2007 WC also made Bermuda’s Dwane Leverock an overnight star. The cricketer’s one-handed dive catch to dismiss Indian opener Robin Utthapa is still ingrained in cricket fans’ memories.

Leverock is celebrating his 50th birthday today, July 14, and has completed the golden 50 years of his life. The former cricketer was all over the headlines for displaying his strength and fielding marvel during the league match between India and Bermuda on March 19, 2007.

At 127 kg, Leverock was the highest weighing player in international cricket in 2007. His record, however, was later broken by 140-kg Rahkeem Cornwall who plays for West Indies.

Leverock was fielding at slips during the clash with India who batted first. During the first ball of the second over, Utthapa edged the ball, and before it could go past the slip fielder, Leverock dived on his right side to take an unbelievable one-handed catch.

Watch the video here:

Happy 50th birthday to the star of the 2007 World Cup, Dwayne Leverock! @CricketBermuda pic.twitter.com/E5hXFXgoLJ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 14, 2021

Leverock’s celebration run also became memorable. His teammates jumped on him after the unbelievable catch. Leverock dismissed Uthappa off Malachi Jones’ delivery. Leverock, however, gave away the most runs in the match. In his 10 overs, he took just one wicket of Yuvraj Singh at the cost of 96 runs. India mounted a total of 413 runs, and wrapped up the Bermuda team at 156, winning the match by 257 runs.

Leverock played 32 ODIs and 34 T20Is for Bermuda before retiring from international cricket. Meanwhile, India was ousted from the 2007 World Cup after losing two of its three league matches.

