Watch: When Andrew Flintoff Took a Tumble Dressed as Elvis Presley

Former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff certainly was an entertainer. While he made a name for his heroics with the ball and the bat, some of Flintoff’s antics surely hit the headlines too. One of these rib-tickling moments came during the the Twenty20 Vitality Blast finals in 2017 when he embarrassingly tripped over while dressed as the American singer Elvis Presley.

On Wednesday, Vitality Blast shared the rib-tickling incident on their Twitter handle.

Flintoff was entertaining the crowds at Edgbaston ahead of the T20 Blast final between Birmingham Bears and Notts Outlaws . The England legend dressed up as Elvis and was performing the music maestro’s famous rendition, ‘Sweet Caroline’ along with David Lloyd.

Flintoff was immersed in his character and was turning it on at Edgbaston. However, he hit the turf in spectacular fashion after tripping over a massive speaker that he failed to notice.

The tournament’s official twitter handle reminded the fans about the hilarious incident, hailing Flintoff as a “true finals day icon” and asked the fans to wait for more such amusing moments when the showpiece event returns in 2023.

A true #FinalsDay icon 😂 Expect more scenes like this at Finals Day on the 15th July 2023!#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/teAJrnw0MZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) November 8, 2022

Flintoff responded to his tumble in style as he quickly got back up on his feet, opened his arms wide, and continued with his rendition.

Despite his fall, Flintoff was declared the winner of the ‘Great British Sing Off,’ with a 2-1 vote from the jury that included former England skipper Nasser Hussain, Rob Key, and Alfred the Gorilla.

Meanwhile, Samit Patel delivered a similarly outstanding all-round effort as Nottinghamshire secured a massive victory in that final. The former England player was phenomenal in all three departments and was instrumental in the Outlaws’ title triumph at Edgbaston in 2017.

Flintoff played his last match for England in August 2009 and drew curtains to his illustrious career in September 2010. Since his retirement, Flintoff has embarked on a journey of showbiz. He has been part of reality shows, has appeared as a frequent panellist on various programs, worked as a cricket expert and commentator, has tried his hands at boxing, and much more.

