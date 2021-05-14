Watch: When 'Cool-Headed' Rahul Dravid Lost His Temper at Mitchell Johnson

Former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who was known for maintaining his composure on field, always responded to sledging with his bat. Rarely was a case when Dravid, also known as ‘The Wall’ for his ability to brave any bowler, lost his cool.

One such incident was recorded during an Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in 2013. The high-stake game would seal the spot for one of the teams in the final. The qualifier-2, in Kolkata, saw Dravid-led RR, opening the innings.

However, the real game started when Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson threw a few words at Dravid after he hit the MI quick-fire for a four in the third over of the match. Disgruntled at the sledging, Dravid angrily returned the barbs to Johnson.

Dravid didn’t stop here and flicked the next ball, a short-pitched by Johnson, again for a boundary, on the on-side. The icing on the cake was Dravid’s gesture of putting his hand near his ear, indicating, “Can’t hear it, speak louder.”

Watch the rare video of Dravid losing his temper at the start of the highlights here:

https://www.iplt20.com/video/24206/m75-rr-vs-mi-match-highlights

This game was one of the exceptions when we saw the aggressive side of the former Indian captain.

He went on to score 43 runs off 37 balls in the match. RR put up a respectable total of 165 at the end of 20 overs.

Unfortunately for RR, MI captained by Rohit Sharma chased the target with one ball remaining.After winning the qualifier, MI also clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating the favorite Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Since then, Mumbai Indians have lifted the trophy for five times, and was also the winner of IPL 2020 which was held in UAE due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this month in wake of the second wave of the coronavirus.

