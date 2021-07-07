Watch: When Dilip Kumar Captained Against Raj Kapoor’s Cricket Team

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at 7.30 am. He was sick for a while now and was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his death has sent the entire Bollywood fraternity into shock as the veteran actor had fans not only in India, but also in Pakistan. Apart from being a superb actor, he was also a cricket fan and used to take out time to be present in cricket matches.

One such occasion saw Dilip Kumar become a part of a memorable cricket match. This match took place in 1962. It was when two teams led by Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor faced off in a friendly match to raise funds for the cine workers.

There was a sense of camaraderie and friendship between Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. They spent their childhood in Peshawar. Even when both of them became superstars, their friendship remained intact. This pattern was visible even in the friendly match in 1962. Raj Kapoor’s team won the match but Dilip Kumar was happy with the success of his friend. In this match, Dilip Kumar did manage to hit boundaries off Raj Kapoor’s bowling.

Video can be found in this link:

There were a number of other celebrities that made their presence felt in this match. Reputed comedians IS Johar and Johnny Walker were present in this match and left the audience in splits with their mannerisms. The commentary of the match was being done by Raj Mehra and in the video he can be heard saying that he had come to play cricket, but instead dabbled into kabaddi. Thousands of spectators thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

This match also saw other veteran actors like Mehmood, Pran, Shammi and Shashi Kapoor playing their part and making their presence felt. Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Nanda did leave an impression with their performances with the bat and ball.

