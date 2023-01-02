Watch: When MS Dhoni Hammered Pakistani Bowlers in Peshawar; Fans Nostalgic Over Old Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest leaders to have played cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter had lightning-quick reflexes and immaculate skills behind the stumps. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team rose to glory, winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. But before Dhoni became the all-responsible India captain, he was this young flamboyant batter who would just hammer the ball around the park in any situation. A video of this young Dhoni’s exploit in Pakistan was posted on Twitter. The clip feature Dhoni’s innings from the Peshwar ODI during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006. Dhoni scored a quickfire 68 off 53 balls in that match

The tweet was captioned, “MS Dhoni striking the cricket ball is a thing of beauty. Watch him smash the ball all around the stadium in Peshawar in an innings that will fill you with nostalgia."

@msdhoni striking the cricket ball is a thing of beauty 😍📹 | Watch him smash the ball all around the stadium in Peshawar 🇵🇰 in an innings that will fill you with nostalgia 🥹🙌#PAKvIND #MSDhoni #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/1aE31BQ5gS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 1, 2023

In 297 ODI innings, Dhoni has scored a total of 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58 with the highest score of 183. His time in ODIs also saw him score 73 half-centuries and 10 centuries. The former Indian cricketer mesmerized everyone with his flamboyant display behind the wicket as well as the bat.

His calm temperament and cool-headed approach have helped guide India towards the finish line in several clutch instances on the cricket field.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. However, he still features in the IPL. Dhoni is set to return to the field with the Indian Premier League this year. While speculations are buzzing that it could be the last IPL season for him as a cricketer, a confirmation is still awaited.

Dhoni relinquished the captaincy duty of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. However, after the team appeared to be struggling at the bottom of the points table, Dhoni took charge of the team once again.

The team’s fate remained unchanged and the defending champions failed to qualify for the playoffs, crashing out of the tournament.

With the tournament returning to Chennai this year, Dhoni will want to get his team back to winning momentum. Chennai’s firepower in the upcoming edition of the IPL will also be boosted with the addition of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was roped in by the franchise for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore at the mini auctions last month.

