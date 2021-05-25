Watch: When Natasa Stankovic Recreated Lion King Scene with 'Cutest Simba' Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday, May 29, shared a throwback video in which he and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic re-enacted a scene from the popular movie, Lion King.The video depicted the couple’s take on thescene in the movie when the lion cub Simba is being christened with the powerful background score complementing the sequence.

In the throwback video, Natasa was seen rubbing lipstick on her thumb and then stroking it on a gushy Hardik’s forehead. The 27-year-old all-rounder posted the video with tongue-out and heart emojis.The video was shared by Natasa last year in April, and she had captioned the post, “The cutest Simba I know”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik and Natasa were engaged in January 2020, and welcomed their first baby son Agastya Pandya in July last year.

The couple regularly comment on each other’s posts on Instagram. Recently, the Serbian model posted a pool picture.Hardik showered his love on his partner with a heart and fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

Hardik, like his fellow cricketers, is spending time with his family after the Indian Premier League was abruptly suspended earlier this month amid the Covid-19 crisis. Several players and staff members had also tested positive after which the suspension decision was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The all-rounder faced injuries in the past, and could not bowl for Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2021. Hardik has also not made the cut for India’s squad for the upcoming England tour where the ‘Men in Blues’ will take on the English team for a five-match Test series. However, he is expected to be a part of the upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in July.

Hardik’s one of the most memorable knocks came pretty early in his career. During the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in 2017, India’s only saving grace was his 76 off 43 balls.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here