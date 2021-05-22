- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
WATCH: Wife Candice Shares Throwback Video of David Warner Making Breakfast
With David Warner in quarantine, his better half posted a throwback video where the opener was seen preparing the morning meal for his kids.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 22, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
David Warner might be inside a quarantine after returning from IPL 2021 which got suspended, but his family as always is missing him. His wife Candice Warner posted video on Instagram where the Australia opener was seen preparing breakfast for his girls.
“I often get asked “what are your plans for the weekend?”
This is a sneak peek inside an average morning or afternoon at the Warner house when super Dad @davidwarner31 is home. Weekends for us are all about the kids. Missing moments like these, but excited for the coming weeks ahead once daddy” she captioned the video which you can see below:
View this post on Instagram
Warner was quick to post a reply on her post: “Ohhhhh noooo I can’t wait to see you all my love @candywarner1”.
Australian cricketers Land in Sydney
Earlier Australian cricketers arrived back in Sydney on a charter flight Monday, more than a week after fleeing Covid-stricken India for the Maldives, local media reported.Cricket authorities had been rushing to evacuate players and support staff after the lucrative Indian Premier League was suspended earlier this month as coronavirus cases surged in the country.
National broadcaster ABC reported that players including Steve Smith and David Warner were on board an Air Seychelles plane that touched down in Sydney about 7:30 am local time.A group of 38 players, coaches, officials and TV commentators had reportedly been staying in the Maldives, after leaving India on May 6 aboard a charter flight arranged and paid for by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
