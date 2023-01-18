WATCH: Will Jacks' Stunning Catch in SA20 Leaves JSK Coach Fleming in Disbelief

Joburg Super Kings played against the Pretoria Capitals in the 11th match of the South African T20 League on January 17. Despite losing the match, Capitals player Will Jacks plucked an amazing catch close to the boundary line to show off his fielding skills.

Gerald Coetzee received a low full toss in the final over, trying to maneuver it to the leg side. We then see an athletic Jacks running close to the boundary line, picking up the catch with his right hand, in the same motion.

The official Instagram handles of Jio Cinema and Sports 18 have shared a clip of the immaculate catch.

Towards the end, we can even hear the commentator exclaim in sheer excitement “My goodness gracious me! That has been taken. Fleming can’t believe it. We can’t believe it up here in the commentary box."

The Joburg Super Kings eventually posted a total of 168 runs in their innings, with Leus du Plooy scoring 70 runs from 45 balls to give them the perfect platform. He was superbly assisted by Reeza Hendricks who helped stabilize the ship at the start bagging 45 runs.

The Pretoria Capitals never really got going as their batters got starts but couldn’t convert them into a big inning like du Plooy. Their highest scorer on the day was Phil Salt with 29 runs.

Despite Will Jacks’ amazing catch in the field, he failed to make an impact with the bat. The Capitals eventually lost the game by six runs. Leus du Plooy won the player of the match award for his spectacular showing with the bat.

After the loss, Pretoria are still third in the SA T20 League table with eight points from three matches. In fact, their defeat against Johannesburg was their first loss of the season in the South African T20 league 2023.

Victory for the Super Kings means they now have a perfectly balanced record with two wins and two losses from four games. They are also level on points with Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants but are placed below them in fifth position, due to an inferior run rate.

