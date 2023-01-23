Watch: Will Sutherland Takes a One-handed Screamer During Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades

Perth Scorchers took on the Melbourne Renegades in match 52 of the Big Bash League at the Optus Stadium on Sunday. It turned out to be a thrilling, high-scoring clash.

Amidst the flurry of sixes and fours, it was a jaw-dropping catch from Will Sutherland that caught everyone’s attention. Perth Scorchers’ Nick Hobson lofted the ball in the 16th over and Sutherland, who was backtracking, kept his eyes on the prize, changing his body position at the last moment, to complete the catch with his left hand as he hit the ground.

It helped the Renegades pick up their fifth wicket of the day. The official Twitter handle of 7Cricket posted a video of the catch with the caption

‘He’s got it…… OH HE’S GOT IT! Will Sutherland takes an absolute screamer!”

🗣️ "He's got it … OH HE'S GOT IT!"Will Sutherland takes an absolute screamer! #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/j4iN1AIupP — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 22, 2023

The Melbourne Renegades won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Scorchers got off to a great start with opener Stephen Eskinazi scoring a brilliant half-century. Cameron Bancroft then went on to belt 95 runs in 50 deliveries to give Perth the perfect launchpad.

It was enough for the Perth-based club to reach a total of 212 at the end of their 20 overs.

The Renegades also got off to a decent start with Shaun Marsh scoring 54 runs from 34 balls. Skipper Aaron Finch kept them in the hunt with a 76-run knock.

Sutherland now contributed with a late cameo, hitting 30 off 18 but Renegades finished with 202/5 from their 20 overs as Scorchers edged ahead with a 10-run victory. Bancroft got the player of the match award for his exploits with the bat.

The Scorchers shot up to the top spot on the BBL 2023 points table with this victory, having collected 22 points from 14 games with 11 victories and three defeats. Their victory over Melbourne Renegades extends their winning streak to three games now.

The Renegades, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches. They are seated in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games, which include six victories and seven losses.

The Melbourne Renegades will be playing Adelaide Strikers in their final league stage game of the BBL 2023 on January 24 at 1:45 pm IST.

