Watch: World Cup-Winning India Women’s U-19 Team Perform Lap Of Honour

The India U-19 women’s cricket team scripted history after they clinched the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. The Indian women’s team defeated England in the final to achieve this sensational feat in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The World Cup-winning squad was felicitated by Sachin Tendulkar and other Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dignitaries in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The India U-19 players were also spotted performing a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The official Twitter handle of the India women’s cricket team shared a video of the players parading the trophy around the park.

Special Triumph 🏆Special Celebrations 👏At the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️ 🔝🎥 That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lzf2LLGzJf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar, along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, presented the India U-19 women’s team with a Rs 5 crore cheque.

Coming back to the U-19 World Cup final match, the summit clash against England was a low-scoring affair. India skipper Shafali Verma won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Indian team did a tremendous job to restrict England to a meagre total of 68 runs. The Indian youngsters chased down the target with comparative ease, winning by seven wickets and with 36 balls to spare.

Despite getting out for a paltry 15 runs in the finals, Verma played a crucial role in the World Cup campaign. She finished third in the list of run-scorers through the tournament, bagging 172 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 193.25.

Parvashi Chopra played a crucial role in the bowling attack. Chopra finished her World Cup campaign at the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers. Chopra picked up 11 wickets in six matches.

The Indian team’s defeat against the Australian side at the Super six was the only minor blip in their journey to lifting the trophy. They won all their group-stage matches. After enduring a defeat at the hands of Australia, the Shafali Verma-led side recorded a convincing seven-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the next game of the Super Six stage.

India then faced New Zealand in the semi-finals, bagging another dominant eight-wicket victory before they took on the Grace Scrivens-led side in the final match.

