WATCH-You Have Seen Rahul Dravid's 'Reel' Anger, Now See his 'Real' Anger

If you too were taken aback by Rahul Dravid’s angrier side thanks to the new TV ad, then you haven’t seen him in his real life. His former Ranji teammate Dodda Ganesh certainly feels so and he has posted a video on Twitter where ‘The Wall’ was seen shouting at the top of his voice from the pavillion. The incident dates back to the 1997-98 Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Hyderabad. Karnataka won the game by just one wicket and Dravid certainly had a sense of animation.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

WATCH:

This is reel. Guys, watch the real one. Dravid shouting at the top of his voice 😀 Courtesy : MAK and Dodda Ganesh. The 1997/98 Sfs vs HYD. https://t.co/8QE1roe926 pic.twitter.com/fFMbewfV47 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021

It’s not often that you see Rahul Dravid displaying his emotions, particularly anger. But can you imagine Dravid displaying his road rage, shouting at people from his car and even breaking the side mirror of an adjacent vehicle?

How about Dravid standing on the roof of his car and declaring he’s the ‘Gunda of Indiranagar’? Well, you have to see it to believe it.

Virat Kohli Says Thought of Leaving RCB has Never Crossed his Mind

The former India captain, known for his calm demeanour, feaured in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The advertisement was shared by Kohli on Twitter with the caption “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai.”

Actor Jim Sarbh, in the advertisement, says: “When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here