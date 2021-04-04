WATCH-Youngsters to the Fore as RCB Gear up for Opener with Practise Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on April 9. Ahead of this all-important clash, RCB divided its side into two teams and played a practice game. Youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai shone with the bat. In the absence of Kohli, De Villiers….the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Siraj took part.

2020 was a different year in most aspects, but one thing that didn’t change was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fortunes in the Indian Premier League. They promised a ‘new RCB’ for the new decade, but the start wasn’t all that good; RCB failed to win the cup yet again. For a team that generates plenty of eyeballs about whatever they do, they’ll be disappointed not to have won the trophy despite being around since 2008. Will 2021 be the year they win the elusive trophy?

RCB made a solid start last year but lost way in the second half and finished fourth, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. That was their fifth straight loss in the tournament, which promised plenty in the initial part. It led to questions over Virat Kohli’s captaincy, with a few experts calling for him to step down from even the Indian T20I team’s leadership. That, obviously, hasn’t happened.

But the pressure will only mount with every season that RCB fail to lift the trophy. Nothing less that that will satisfy the fans, who have waited for long in anticipation.

Talking points:

Welcome Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson: RCB bought two of the three most expensive players in the IPL 2021 Auctions spending a total of Rs 29.25 crore on Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson. While the Australian maverick went for a sum of Rs 14.25 crore, the New Zealand all-rounder was purchased for Rs 15 crore.

RCB also invested in all-rounder Dan Christian and Kerala wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammed Azharudeen.

Virat Kohli to open: Kohli sounded a warning to IPL teams at the end of the T20I series against England, saying he’ll open the batting in the IPL too. Kohli wants to keep all options open ahead of th T20 World Cup later this year, and this might just be the move that does the trick for RCB. The last time he batted regularly as an opener for RCB, he scored more than 900 runs in the season (2016)!