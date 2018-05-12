Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Watch: Younis Khan's Classy Response to Fan Letter That Reaches Him After Two Years

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
Younis Khan. (Twitter/Younis Khan)

Younis Khan is one of the legends of international cricket and the former Pakistani batsman showed why he is held in such high regard when he responded to a young Kiwi fan's letter requesting him to teach the cover drive and cut shot.

In a letter which Younis shared on Twitter, the young fan wrote,

"Dear Mr Khan,"

"My name is Felix. I’m ten years old and live in New Zealand. I’m writing to you because you are one of my biggest heroes.

"Your technique is beautiful to watch: How perfect your cover drive is or how well your cut shot is timed.

"Your 318 against Sri Lanka was incredible to watch, it showed me how much I want to be a professional cricketer and bat 3rd. Also, this year against England your 218 was spectacular.

"You’re an excellent slip fielder and a very reliable batsman. Can you please give me some advice on the cut shot, or the cover drive?

"Good luck in your upcoming matches, and have a happy new year.

"Kind regards, Felix Anderson."

Though the letter took two years to reach Younis, he still responded to it.

Younis wrote, As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day 😊






