Watch: Younis Khan's Classy Response to Fan Letter That Reaches Him After Two Years

In a letter which Younis shared on Twitter, the young fan wrote,
"Dear Mr Khan,"
"My name is Felix. I’m ten years old and live in New Zealand. I’m writing to you because you are one of my biggest heroes.
"Your technique is beautiful to watch: How perfect your cover drive is or how well your cut shot is timed.
"Your 318 against Sri Lanka was incredible to watch, it showed me how much I want to be a professional cricketer and bat 3rd. Also, this year against England your 218 was spectacular.
"You’re an excellent slip fielder and a very reliable batsman. Can you please give me some advice on the cut shot, or the cover drive?
"Good luck in your upcoming matches, and have a happy new year.
"Kind regards, Felix Anderson."
Though the letter took two years to reach Younis, he still responded to it.
Younis wrote, As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day 😊
As promised, here is the coaching tip manual on the cover drive and cut shot for the 12 year old Felix from New Zealand who wrote a letter to me. I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day 😊 pic.twitter.com/lnzP2yz9gT— Younis Khan (@iam_Younis) May 7, 2018
Dear Felix, thank you for this sweet letter. I know this is almost two years old, but it only came across me now. I will surely make a small video to give you some tips as you requested 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mhaz5nTsfn— Younis Khan (@iam_Younis) April 25, 2018
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
First Published: May 12, 2018, 4:29 PM IST