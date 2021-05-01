WATCH | You've Met 'Indiranagar ka Gunda, Now Meet the 'Venkaboys'; Here's Another CRED Ad Featuring Cricketers

Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, Saba Karim. Anyone who has followed cricket in the 80s and 90s, these names are synonymous with serious cricketers with calm demeanour representing India in the biggest stage and troubling opposing teams. Well, not anymore.

The former India cricketers in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform have shown a side that no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams. These four have become members of a boy band.

Yes, in the latest CRED ad, Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim are seen singing and grooving in all whites.

Social Media is abuzz with this and they are loving it:

Just when you think you have seen everything #VenKAboys https://t.co/5LevBtTvRi — Aravindan Sudarsan (@Aravindan_Sud) May 1, 2021

Javagal Srinath’s acting skills hasn’t been exploited by any ad director till date. Great job, Srinath and @venkateshprasad https://t.co/r1cL1VIgmB — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 1, 2021

cred is breaking the Ad industry. It’s showing us what’s creativity #venkaboys https://t.co/lPzLkeBBZ2 — Shoyo hinata (@Harshith_c007) May 1, 2021

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma too was bowled over by this version of former cricketers, especially Venkatesh Prasad.

“From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it’s been a journey,” he wrote on Twitter.

From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it’s been a journey. pic.twitter.com/ubgORUe6Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2021

Well, this is not the first time that CRED has come up with something so out of the world. Remember Rahul Dravid displaying his road rage, shouting at people from his car and even breaking the side mirror of an adjacent vehicle overawed us.

