WATCH | You've Met 'Indiranagar ka Gunda, Now Meet the 'Venkaboys'; Here's Another CRED Ad Featuring Cricketers

We can imagine Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim in all whites playing cricket, but can you imagine them sing and dance in that?

Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh, Saba Karim. Anyone who has followed cricket in the 80s and 90s, these names are synonymous with serious cricketers with calm demeanour representing India in the biggest stage and troubling opposing teams. Well, not anymore.

The former India cricketers in an ad for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform have shown a side that no one could have imagined in their wildest dreams. These four have become members of a boy band.

Yes, in the latest CRED ad, Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Maninder Singh and Saba Karim are seen singing and grooving in all whites.

Social Media is abuzz with this and they are loving it:

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma too was bowled over by this version of former cricketers, especially Venkatesh Prasad.

“From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai….it’s been a journey,” he wrote on Twitter.

Well, this is not the first time that CRED has come up with something so out of the world. Remember Rahul Dravid displaying his road rage, shouting at people from his car and even breaking the side mirror of an adjacent vehicle overawed us.

