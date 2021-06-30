Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Acing Virat Kohli’s ‘Bat Balance Challenge’

Apart from their on-off field camaraderie, cricketers have taken a liking to challenge each other on social media platforms. It is especially a delight when Team India cricketers are involved in it and the latest one to hit social media circuits is the ‘Bat Balance Challenge.’

Skipper Virat Kohli was the first to share his attempt on the short video sharing app MX TakaTak. The short video sharing application platform shared Kohli’s balancing skill act on Instagram as well. The video starts off with the charismatic cricketer trying to balance a bat single handedly. Moments later, he ups it further when he checks his phone with the other hand. The clip ends with Kohli challenging others to take up the bat balancing act.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX TakaTak (@mxtakatak)

Following the skipper’s footsteps, teammate Yuzvendra Chahal was among the first to take up the challenge. The leg-spinner shared his effort with his 6.6 million followers on Instagram. “Let’s see how well you all do the Bat Balance,” captioned his video clip. And going by the video clip, it looks like the spinner aced at it.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Chahal’s balancing attempt garnered over a million likes on the photo-video sharing platform. Many fans commented using a slew of hearts and fire emojis to express their appreciation.

Meanwhile, both the cricketers are currently on national duties, albeit in different countries. After losing the World Test Championship title against New Zealand in Southampton. Kohli along with the core of Team India players are preparing for the upcoming Test series against England.

Chahal is part of the 20-man-Indian squad led by Shikhar Dhawan, who are currently in Sri Lanka. They will be playing three-match ODI series, scheduled to start on July 13, followed by a three-match T20I series against the Islanders. Notably, it is Dhawan’s maiden international tour as a captain and he will be ably assisted by seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was named as his deputy for this tour.

Chahal’s recent dip in the white-ball format may be one of the reasons for his non-inclusion in the tour of England. However, the Sri Lanka tour will be a good opportunity for the leggie to reclaim his spot in the core Indian team.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here