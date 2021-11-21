WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Confronts Martin Guptill For Last Year's Viral Incident

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday was seen hilariously confronting Kiwi opener Martin Guptill about the Hindi slang used by the Blackcaps player during India’s tour of New Zealand. The video of the same was also shared by Chahal in his Instagram Stories. However, the clip is no longer available on Chahal’s Insta handle. But, don’t worry; you can still catch Chahal’s amusing interaction with Guptill as the said clip has gone viral on the internet.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile Chahal And Guptill 😂 pic.twitter.com/ToJO2XD3ks— Visharad Nargotra (@Visharad_KW22) November 19, 2021

In the clip, Chahal could be seen teasing Guptill about last year’s hilarious accident. Here is the excerpt from Guptill and Chahal’s conversation:

Chahal: “What you said to me in New Zealand?"

Guptill: “I said hey buddy how are you."

Chahal: “No no, tell me the truth."

Guptill: “No, I can’t remember."

In the above video, Chahal was referring to his interaction with Guptill, which had gone viral, during India’s tour of New Zealand in 2020. During the series, after the completion of a T20I match, Chahal had gatecrashed a chat between Rohit Sharma and Guptill. In retaliation, Guptill had used a Hindi slur while addressing Chahal, not aware that his interaction was getting broadcasted live on millions of television sets across the globe.

India vs New Zealand T20I series:

On Friday night, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the second T20I of three-match series against New Zealand by seven wickets to take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

India won the first T20I by five wickets in Jaipur on Wednesday. The last and final T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday at the Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata.

After the conclusion of the T20I leg, India and New Zealand are set to take on each other in a two-match Test series, starting from November 25.

