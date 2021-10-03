WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Sarfaraz Khan With This Trick from Shane Warne Playbook

Punjab Kings went onto lose a pivotal game against RCB, despite the fact that they had a 91-run opening stand upfront. It was a crucial match for Punjab to stay in the contention for the playoffs with three other teams breathing down their neck: Mumbai, Rajasthan and KKR all with ten points in their kitty. Instead, they crashed to a six-run defeat and their decline began when Yuzvendra Chahal removed Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan in a span of few balls, especially the Sarfaraz wicket was out from Shane Warne’s playbook. The ball landed outside RCB batter’s leg stump and turn sharply to crash onto his off, leaving the youngster bamboozled.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVER

WATCH:

Yuzvendra Chahal has hit purple patch in IPL and has accounted for 14 wickets so far. His performance comes in the backdrop of T20 World Cup snub where selectors preferred Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja over the 31-year-old. Earlier in the day, he also accounted for the crucial wickets of Mayank Agarwal and big hitter Nicholas Pooran which made sure RCB put a break on Punjab Kings’ run chase which looked well on course by the time KL Rahul departed with the score reading 91.

Earlier Riding on Glenn Maxwell’s quickfire fifty (57 off 33 balls), Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 164 for 7 against Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the IPL 2021, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday. Apart from Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal also played a vital knock of 40 runs for Bangalore. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a flying start. The duo played some beautiful shots and took RCB to 55/0 at the end of the powerplay.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here