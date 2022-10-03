WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Hits Tabraiz Shamsi as Two Spinners Share Light Moment During 2nd T20I

Team India registered a sensational 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. In the high-scoring thriller batters from both teams impressed many with their power-hitting ability as the bowlers had a tough time in humid conditions at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

The match also witnessed a light moment when Yuzvendra Chahal entered the ground with the drinks during the second innings as he kicked South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi. It was after the first ball of the second over when Shami was also in the middle with drinks for his teammates Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock.

The video of the incident went viral when Chahal hit his knee on Shamsi’s back deliberately as the two leg-spinners shared a light moment.

Meanwhile, India played with two off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel against South Africa in 2nd T20I as Chahal didn’t make it to the XI for the second game in a row. While South Africa also replaced Shamsi with Lungi Ngidi for the Guwahati clash.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul were the stars in a collective commanding batting show in propelling India to a humongous 237/3 in their 20 overs on Sunday. In front of a jam-packed crowd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Rahul sizzled with an eye-pleasing 57 of 28 balls, before Suryakumar brought out full carnage of 360-degree shots to make 61 off just 22 balls.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik played their parts well as India made merry and enthralled the fans by feasting on an ordinary bowling performance from South Africa, barring Keshav Maharaj’s 2/23 in four overs.

Chasing the mammoth target, South Africa lose Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw on ducks courtesy of Arshdeep Singh. Aiden Markram scored 33 runs off 19 balls to stabilize the Proteas innings alongside Quinton de Kock who remained unbeaten on 69. David Miller was the standout performer for the visitors with the bat as he smashed a 46-ball century which went in vain. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 106 runs as his astonishing knock was laced with 7 sixes and 8 fours.

