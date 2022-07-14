WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Spins Web to Trap Joe Root in Front of Wicket During 2nd ODI

Yuzvendra Chahal spun his web in the second ODI to get better of premier England batter Joe Root at Lord’s, London. Chahal didn’t get much opportunity to showcase his skills in the series opener where the Indian pacers run riot and dismantled the English batting line-up on their own. However, Chahal made things difficult for the hosts with his disciplined wrist spin.

In the 18th over of the match, Chahal pitched the ball a tad full as Root missed the timing on his favourite sweep shot and got trapped in front of the wicket. The on-field umpire didn’t waste much time giving his decision but Root took the review to challenge it. However, the replay clearly showed that there was no edge from the bat as the third-umpire stuck with the on-field decision.

JOE ROOT LBW! ❌ The ball hits Joe Root’s pads and he’s given OUT lbw, England lose their review. pic.twitter.com/L8BnP9HkFI — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2022



Apart from Root, Chahal also claimed the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to dent England’s batting line-up.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second ODI in the quest to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting maverick Virat Kohli returned to India’s playing eleven after recovering from a groin injury.

Shreyas Iyer had to make way for Kohli in the middle order.

“Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it’s better to have a score on the board.”

“It (Lord’s) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions,” said Sharma on his decision to bowl first.

Sharma further acknowledged the presence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the wicketkeeping skills of Rishabh Pant playing a part in the victory in the first ODI. “They are proper bowlers, no matter what the format is. Gives us a different dimension and can bowl in any phase of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad.”



“I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, the ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important for us.”

