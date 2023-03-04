Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘He...She’ Joke Leaves Shikhar Dhawan and Umran Malik in Splits

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has an active presence on social media. He often creates videos along with other cricketers, entertaining his fans with hilarious jokes and antics.

Recently, Chahal was spotted sharing the screen with his India teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Umran Malik. In the Instagram Reels featuring the trio, Dhawan could be seen asking Chahal a few bizarre questions which were related to the English language. The spinner responded to them in the most hilarious way as he cracked a “he…she” joke, leaving the Indian opener in splits. Umran who was silently watching the duo, could not stop laughing as well.

As soon as Shikhar Dhawan dropped the video on Instagram, it started garnering numerous reactions from social media users. Referring to Chahal’s “he..she” joke, he captioned the post, “He He He.” Since being surfaced on the internet, the funny encounter has received more than 3 million views. It has garnered over 4.8 lakh likes on the platform.

A user, in the comment section, termed Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendar Chahal “a comic pair.” Another user pointed at Umran Malik who had no dialogue in the video but laughed a lot in the end and wrote, “Umran be like: Should I laugh?” An Indian fan wished to watch the trio playing in the upcoming ODI World Cup and said, “These three should be playing in ODI World Cup this year they are real diamonds of the Indian cricket team.”

It has been a long since Shikhar Dhawan last time donned the Indian kit. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the 37-year-old was assigned as the captain of the Indian unit during the New Zealand series in November last year. Following a 1-0 defeat in the away series, Dhawan jetted off to Bangladesh in December to play a three-match ODI series. He failed to put up a commendable performance there and ended up being dropped from the Indian squad. Youngster Shhubman Gill who was called up to fill his space in the opening slots has been in red-hot form in the 50-over format.

However, Dhawan looks hopeful of making a comeback in the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled for October this year. He has always been a standout performer in the ICC events and was part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian side which lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013. The veteran opener was the highest run-scorer of the tournament as well. In his next assignment, Dhawan will represent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik have been included in the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first match of the three-game opera is slated to be hosted on March 17 in Mumbai.

