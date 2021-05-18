WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Shakes a Leg in RCB Jersey

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal‘s wife Dhanashree Verma has posted her latest video in which she was seen shaking a leg to very popular song, the fans absolutely loved the video and provided them some entertainment in this tough times. “She make it clap. Something that was waiting to be uploaded. In this together. #staysafe,” she captioned the post.

Earlier India legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming picture with his family, captioning it “keep the real ones close”. Chahal’s post comes after his parents tested positive for COVID-19, with his father showing severe symptoms requiring hospitalisation.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma had in an Instagram story written about the situation in her family.“My parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father in law is admitted and my mother in law is being treated at home,” Dhanashree wrote in her Instagram story.

“I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I’m taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family.”In another Instagram story, she revealed that her mother and bother too were affected by the virus when she was a part of the IPL bubble recently.“It’s been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. As first my mother and brother tested positive. I was in IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It’s really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they’ve recovered,” Dhanashree wrote.

