Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma's Latest 'Groove Mix'
The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely, but the cricketers and their better halves found ways to keep their fans entertained and engaged off the field, and Dhananshree is one of them.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 11:51 AM IST
While Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his wit and quirks, his wife-choreographer Dhanashree Verma is known for being active on micro-blogging sites, thereby keeping her fans entertained by posting dance videos at regular intervals. Known for her gorgeous hair and charming smile, she steals the show with her moves and energy-filled vibes.
Ever since the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble, the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed indefinitely, but the cricketers and their better halves found ways to keep their fans entertained and engaged off the field, and Dhananshree was one among them.
Mostly all her videos are known for garnering attention, but in the last few months, the Aloo Chaat track synced with strong dance moves was the first one that went viral.
View this post on Instagram
It was also the first video after exiting the Team India bubble when they were playing the England side in the T20I and ODI series. Her videos are mostly captioned “energy, vibe, action”. Her bonding with Team India’s and RCB squad is often reflected in the impromptu videos and pics posted by her on her social media handle.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The official ‘Oye Hoye’ song as sung by Jassie Gill, with whom she featured alongside in the video also garnered a lot of attention when posted by the choreographer.
View this post on Instagram
Following the recent reels trend on Instagram, she went ahead and shared her power pack dance video on the track “sauda khara khara”, sung by Diljit Dosanjh.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In these tough times, one can certainly groove with her vibe and energy. During the IPL, she posted a video of her dance on the song of one of the sponsors of the IPL, Dream11.
View this post on Instagram
We hope Dhananshree would keep us engaged and entertained with her power-packed, full of positive vibes dance moves.
