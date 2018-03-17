Watched Virat Kohli Behave Like a Clown: Former SA Cricketer Paul Harris

Harris tweeted about Kohli while talking about Rabada’s suspension by the ICC, which will see him miss two Test matches against Australia. Harris tweeted, "I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general."
If he has to then everyone does. I watched Kohli behave like a clown for three tests here in SA and nothing. Seems to me that @ICC either have an issue with Rabada or with the Proteas in general.— paul harris (@paulharris12) March 12, 2018
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada will have his appeal against a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct heard on Monday 19 March, the ICC said through a statement on Friday.
ast bowler Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after leaning with his shoulder into Steve Smith when he dismissed the Australia captain in the first innings of South Africa's six wicket win in the second test in Port Elizabeth. The result levelled the four-match series at 1-1.
The 22-year-old, who took 11-150 in the game, was fined 50 percent of his match fee and given three demerit points, which took him past the tally of eight that triggers an automatic two-game suspension.
However, Rabada later appealed against the guilty verdict handed to him by the ICC for breaching their code of conduct in a last-ditch bid to be able to play in the rest of the gripping series against Australia.
"If I knew I did it deliberately, I wouldn't have gone to contest (the charge)," Rabada told reporters after the game. "I didn't even feel contact in that moment because I was so pumped up."
First Published: March 17, 2018, 10:29 AM IST