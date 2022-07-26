Watch:Even the 'one tip one hand' rule can't get rid of Mohammed Kaif who bats as resilient as ever

India legend Mohammed Kaif is not new to batting under pressure, while the opposition tries to get his wicket. His crucial match-saving performance against England in the Natwest series at the iconic Lord’s stadium is still fresh in the minds of the Indian cricket fans.

The veteran was once again back in action not on the cricket pitch though but in the alley of his house. In a video shared on his official Instagram account, Kaif can be seen playing cricket with the children at his residence. While the kids try to get the former cricketer out, Kaif seems resilient as he displays his solid defensive shots.

At the beginning of the video, Kaif instructs the children about the typical home cricket rule of ‘one tip one hand’ where the batter will be dismissed if the ball bounces just once and the fielder manages to catch it with just one hand. Despite adding this provision, the children were unable to get Kaif out till the end of the video.

Kaif’s caption stole the show as it read, “When the whole world is trying to knock me out, #OneTipOneHand”

The video has garnered over 9,000 likes on Instagram and has gone viral since Kaif posted it.

Kaif captained the Indian side that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2000. He hogged the limelight as a 21-year-old against England in the final match of the Natwest series.

Kaif scored an unbeaten 87 off 75 balls and was part of a poised 121-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh to deliver one of the all-time greatest chases in world cricket. The victory at Lord’s remains a historic moment in Indian cricket, as Kaif led India home in the last over with Zaheer Khan by his side, sparking wild celebrations all around, including skipper Sourav Ganguly’s famed parody of Andrew Flintoff’s Mumbai antics at the Mecca of cricket.

In his prime, Kaif was regarded as one of the world’s best finishers and a top fielder. He was a livewire on the field and had an extremely safe pair of hands.

Kaif has now transcended into coaching and was serving as the assistant coach of the Delhi capitals in the IPL from 2019-2020. During his stint as the coach, he helped a lot of young batsmen like Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant.

