'Watching a 144p Version of Bazball': Pakistan Trolled for Copying England's Playing Style in 1st Test vs New Zealand

Not much seems to have changed for the Pakistan cricket team. The Babar Azam-led side, after enduring a whitewash against England, would have desperately wanted to kick off the Test series against New Zealand on a positive note. However, that did not happen in reality as Pakistan lost three quick wickets early on the opening day of the first Test against the Kiwis. Pakistan’s questionable approach and poor batting soon became a big talking point on social media.

Fans and followers of the game also slammed Pakistan for unnecessarily trying to imitate England’s bazball method.

One Twitter user criticised Pakistan’s approach and wrote, “They [Pakistan cricket team] are not even close to bazball, it is 144p version of their own batting.”

they are not even close to bazball, it is 144p version of their own batting— Archieved (@archieved2512) December 26, 2022

Another person opined that Pakistan should implement their own playing style in order to succeed in Tests. “Pakistan trying to emulate bazball. This Pakball is not taking them anywhere. They should play their natural game, just more sensibly,” the tweet read.

Pakistan trying to emulate Bazball. This Pakball isn't taking them anywhere. They should play their natural game, just more sensibly. #PakvsNZ #BazBall— Jagdish Purohit (@Jagdish0729) December 26, 2022

One social media user lashed out at Pakistan’s approach and posted, “Silly from Pakistan, it is as though we are watching a 144p version of bazball.”

Silly from Pakistan, it is as though we are watching a 144p version of Bazball #PakvsNZ— Gaurav Singhal (@I_Gsinghal97) December 26, 2022

Another person felt that Pakistan had meaninglessly copied England’s bazball method. “If you want to see a cheap Chinese copy of Bazball, Just look the batting of Pakistan,” read the post.

If you want to see a cheap Chinese copy of Bazball, Just look the batting of Pakistan 🤣🤣#nzvspak #PakvsNZ— Alisha (@Cricketophilic) December 26, 2022

One Twitter user made fun of the Pakistan cricket team and hilariously wrote, “Pakistan trying bazball but ending up playing Afridiball. Aggression and inconsistency was his hallmark.”

Pakistan trying bazball but ending up playing Afridiball 🤦‍♂️ Aggression and inconsistency was his hallmark— rohit sen (@rohit_sen) December 26, 2022

Bazball, the brand new strategy in the longest format of the game, was named after England head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum. The English cricket team had adopted the exciting brand of cricket under McCullum and Test skipper Ben Stokes.

Coming back to the first Test, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam forged a crucial partnership of 196 to bring Pakistan back into the contest on Day One. Babar scored his ninth Test century on the opening day of the first encounter against the Kiwis. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, was dismissed after producing a terrific knock of 86.

