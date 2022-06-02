watching batters jump like monkeys was heartening: shoaib akhtar says he wanted to hit batters on the head

The history of cricket features numerous fast bowlers who have impressed one and all with their skills. But whenever there is a discussion about the fastest one, Shoaib Akhtar’s name is always on the top of the list. Pakistan cricket team has a legacy of fast bowlers and Akhtar is one of them.

Fondly known as the ‘Rawalpindi Express’, Shoaib Akhtar was one such bowler who had developed a habit of giving nightmares to opponent batters. Several greats of his time have termed him the most brutal bowler they have ever faced.

A batter needed the courage to tackle with his nose-high bouncers and toe crushing Yorkers. Akhtar even holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket, clocking 161.3 km/h in the World Cup 2003 fixture against England, against opener Nick Knight.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Akhtar opened up about his love for fast bowling. The pace legend said he enjoyed watching batters struggle against his pace or jump up to play short balls.

“I bowled bouncers because watching batters jump like monkeys was heartening to see. Not going to lie, I wanted to hit batters on the head as I had the pace. This is the perk of being a fast bowler, it simply has to happen,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

The former Pakistan pacer further said he always wanted to ‘hit on the body’ of the batters so that whenever they looked into the mirror, they remembered Akhtar.

“The adrenaline rush is there, the hair is flying, the heartbeat is 185+, you would surely not bowl fuller. It should hit on the body, aalu dikhe jism pe (swelling should be seen on the body). Whenever the batter sees himself in the mirror, he should remember me. This is true love,” he added.

Akhtar’s illustrious career was also affected by injuries but he never compromised with the speed. With 147 wickets in 163 ODIs, he retired from international cricket in 2011, after playing the World Cup in India.

By the time T20 came into the scene, he was at the fag end of his career but still, he managed to pick 19 wickets from 15 games.

