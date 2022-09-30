'Watching My Dear Friend': Ravindra Jadeja's Latest Tweet on Sanjay Manjrekar is Going Viral

Everything seems really well between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar. Almost three years since the ‘bits and pieces’ saga, however the cricketer-turned-commentator initiated a truce during the post-match interaction of the India vs Pakistan game at the Asia Cup 2022. India won the campaign opener as Jadeja was the star performer.

Manjrekar had asked, “You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?” Jadeja replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

sanjay manjrekar& sir ravindra jadeja never ending story #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/sFXrXeQzMW — saiiiiii (@Sasi91226397) August 28, 2022

Weeks after the incident, the Indian all-rounder, who is recovering from a knee injury, shared a picture of Manjrekar on social and wrote, “Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar.” The photo was clicked from a TV telecast of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 where the former cricketer is on commentary duty.

Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar pic.twitter.com/gU9CnxC9Mx — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) September 29, 2022

The incident dates back to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England when Manjrekar wrote off Jadeja’s crucial fifty against New Zealand in the semi-finals, calling him a ‘bits and pieces’ player.

The comment had left the all-rounder baffled as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

But it seems that both of them have moved on. Jadeja has turned into a crucial cog of the Indian cricket team and has produced several match-winning performances in the past couple of year that has also left Manjrekar impressed.

Unfortunately, Jadeja missed out on the ticket to T20 World Cup after picking up a knee injury that required him to undergo surgery. The all-rounder has gone under the knife and is currently on his road to recovery. The 33-year-old is rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and keeps providing his health updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

A report in TOI suggested that Jadeja actually picked up the injury while doing some underwater training which has caused the alarm bells among the top brass in BCCI who are now demanding an investigation into the whole matter. They are fuming and wanted to know how it happened.

