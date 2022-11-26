'Watching You Watching Me': Hardik Pandya Wows Instagram With Signature Swag - See Photos

Hardik Pandya often creates a storm on social media with his engrossing posts. Now the flamboyant all-rounder has set social media ablaze with another Instagram upload. The 29-year-old is currently on a break from his India duties and is enjoying his time away from the game.

Hardik shared lovely pictures of himself and penned an amusing caption on Friday. The caption read, “Watching you watching me.” Hardik’s post has gone viral on Instagram with over a million likes in less than 24 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Fans have loved Hardik’s casual look in stylish sunglasses. Many have dropped heart emojis in the comment section and professed their love for the cricketer.

One fan wrote, “Kung Fu Panda, the world’s best all-rounder and the real X-factor of the Indian team.”

Hardik’s wife, Natasa Stankovic, also reacted to the post and wrote, “Ooh la la.”

Although India crashed out from the T20 World Cup in the semi-final, Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance was one of the few bright spots. Hardik put up an impressive show with both bat and ball and impressed fans and pundits alike. Hardik has emerged as a natural leader in recent months.

Team India ushered in a new era in white-ball cricket when Hardik led the side in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Hardik burnished his leadership credentials as the Men in Blue registered a rare series win against the Kiwis in their own backyard.

Earlier this year, Hardik had also led Gujarat Titans to IPL glory in their maiden season. Under Hardik’s captaincy, Gujarat Titans displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament and adopted a fearless style of play. The Baroda cricketer is now being touted as the full-time leader of Team India in the shortest format of the game.

Hardik has been given a rest as he was constantly on the road for the past several months. He has not been included in the Indian squad which will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Test matches.

