Watling's Double, Santner's Triple Have England Reeling
England were battling for survival after Mitchell Santner took three cheap wickets following a match-turning double century by BJ Watling in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
Watling's Double, Santner's Triple Have England Reeling
England were battling for survival after Mitchell Santner took three cheap wickets following a match-turning double century by BJ Watling in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
England's James Anderson Making Progress in Injury Comeback
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Bowling Action Given All-clear
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
England Appoint Darren Gough as Fast Bowling Consultant Ahead of NZ Tests
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings