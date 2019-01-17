Watson Sends Reminder of T20 Pedigree with Thundering Ton

Loading...
Watson has been the leading scorer for Thunder this season with an aggregate of 288 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36. Apart from his hundred on Thursday, he also top-scored in Sydney against the Strikers, hammering 68 in just 40 deliveries (including 4 fours and 5 sixes) – taking his franchise to a crushing 71-run victory.
Watson has been the fourth-highest run-getter in the BBL this season and has also scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 137.79.
He was in great form with the bat last season too when he knocked 331 runs in just 10 innings – fifth-highest run-getter of the season – at an average of 36.77 and strike rate of 139.07.
Overall, Watson now aggregates 975 runs in 36 BBL games at an average of 28.67 and strike rate of 136.36. He has registered seven 50-plus scores which includes a hundred in Brisbane. His run-aggregate places him at Number 25 in an all-time BBL list.
Watson has been in terrific form participating in different T20 leagues all over the world, contributing with either the bat or ball, post his retirement from international cricket in March, 2016.
He has scored 2364 runs in 101 matches at an average of 26.86 and strike rate of 138.92. He has registered two hundreds and 11 fifties in this time-frame.
Additionally, he has also accounted for 75 wickets at an average of 28.94 during this period.
Watson picked 20 wickets in 16 innings in IPL 2016 at an average of 24.25 and strike rate of 16.9. Only Bhuvneshwar and Chahal had picked more wickets than him in the edition.
Watson was in exhilarating form in IPL 2018 blasting 555 runs in 15 innings – the fifth-highest run-getter of the tournament - at an average of 39.64 and staggering strike rate of 154.59. His exploits included two hundreds and a couple of fifties. Of course, his highlight was the magnificent unbeaten 117 off just 57 deliveries in the final, a knock which included 11 fours and 8 sixes and powered CSK to their third IPL triumph.
Overall, he has scored 3177 runs in 113 IPL innings at an average of 32.41 and strike rate of 141.20. This includes 4 hundreds and 16 fifties. Amongst overseas batsmen, only Warner, Gayle and AB have aggregated more than Watson in the history of the IPL.
Watson was again amongst the runs for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2017-18, ending in the top 5 run-getters of the tournament.
He aggregated 319 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.44 and strike rate of 135.16. He also performed admirably with the ball picking 11 wickets at 25.09 at a restrictive economy of 7.66.
Watson also had a great outing as an all-rounder in the Caribbean Premier League in 2016, where he was amongst the ten highest run-getters and also picked crucial wickets. Playing for St Lucia Zouks, he scored 287 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.88. More importantly, he was scoring at a phenomenal strike rate of 151.85. He was also in fine form with the ball accounting for 12 wickets at 27.41 apiece at an economy of 7.65.
Watson has now hammered 386 sixes in all T20 matches in his career – the fourth-highest in T20 history. His career aggregate of 7298 runs is the 12th-highest in the history of the format.
Quite clearly, international retirement has allowed Watson to prosper even more as a T20 player. He is undoubtedly a giant of the format.
First Published: January 17, 2019, 8:19 PM IST