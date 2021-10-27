WAU vs SAU dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Final Check Captain Vice-captain and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 between Western Australia and South Australia October 27, 08:00 am IST

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021-22 match between Western Australia and South Australia: Western Australia and South Australia will lock horns against each other in the seventh match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The promising game of cricket will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 08:00 am IST from October 27, Wednesday.

South Australia are yet to taste success in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The team’s both games in the tournament have ended in a draw. They are second in the standings with six points to their credit. Western Australia, on the other hand, are third in the points table with four points. They lost their one game against Tasmania while their match ended in a tie.

This will be the second time that the two teams will have a go against each other in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. The first match between the two sides couldn’t meet a concrete result.

Ahead of the match between Western Australia and South Australia; here is everything you need to know:

WAU vs SAU Telecast

Western Australia vs South Australia game will not be telecasted in India

WAU vs SAU Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021-22 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAU vs SAU Match Details

The match will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 08:00 am IST on October 27, Wednesday.

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shaun Marsh

Vice-Captain- Travis Head

Suggested Playing XI for WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carrey, Josh Inglis

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Jake Weatherland, Cameron Bancroft

All-rounders: Hilton Cartwright, Samuel Kerber

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Nick Winter, Jhye Richardson

WAU vs SAU Probable XIs:

Western Australia: Travis Head (C), Alex Carrey (WK), Henry Hunt, Jake Weatherland, Nick Winter, S Johnson, Daniel Worell, Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew, David Grant, Samuel Kerber

South Australia: Henry Hunt, Travis Head (C), Samuel Kerber, S Johnson, Alex Carrey (WK), Nick Winter, Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew, Jake Weatherland, David Grant, Daniel Worell

