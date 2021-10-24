WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match, October 25, 07:35 am IST

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for Australian One-Day Cup 2021 today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match between Western Australia and South Australia October 25, 07:35 am IST

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match between Western Australia and South Australia: Western Australia and South Australia will lock horns against each other in the fourth match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021. The much-anticipated game will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 07:35 am IST on October 25, Monday.

Western Australia are coming into the game on Monday after losing their last match to Tasmania by four wickets. It was a poor batting performance by Western Australia as they ended up with just 218 runs on the board in their 50 overs. The team will be hoping for a better performance from their batters to make a comeback in the competition.

South Australia, on the other hand, looked in fine form in their last One Day game. The team outclassed Queensland by a massive 67 runs to make a solid statement in the 50-over competition. The Travis Head’s team will now be aiming for another victory on Monday to consolidate their position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Western Australia and South Australia; here is everything you need to know:

WAU vs SAU Telecast

Western Australia vs South Australia game will not be telecasted in India

WAU vs SAU Live Streaming

The Australian One-Day Cup 2021 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WAU vs SAU Match Details

The match will be hosted at the WACA Ground in Perth at 07:35 am IST on October 25, Monday.

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Suggested Playing XI for WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe, Alex Carey

Batters: Cameron Green, D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Ashton Turner, Travis Head

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall

WAU vs SAU Probable XIs:

Western Australia: D Arcy Short, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Liam Guthrie, Andrew Tye, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly

South Australia: Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Nathan McSweeney, Daniel Worrall, Nick Winter, Brendan Doggett, Ryan Gibson, Lloyd Pope

