WAU vs TAS Dream11 Predictions, Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Western Australia vs Tasmania Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Western Australia, the table toppers of Sheffield Shield 2020-21, will be squaring off against Tasmania in the fifth match of the league. The guest team till now have not managed to register their win in the Sheffield Shield 2020-21. Both the teams have played two outings each till now.

As far as performance is concerned, Western Australia have nine points. The team have not lost any fixture. Among the two matches, one match was a win and the latest one was a draw against South Wales. Tasmania have had one loss and one draw till now. In the latest outing, the team lost to Queensland by 59 runs. Till now, the TAS have managed to score three points only.

October 30 - 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide

WAU vs TAS Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Western Australia playing 11 against Tasmania: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Gannon.

WAU vs TAS Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Tasmania playing 11 against Western Australia: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Jake Dooran, Tim Paine (c and wk), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird.