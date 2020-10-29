- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
WAU vs TAS Dream11 Predictions, Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Western Australia vs Tasmania Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
WAU vs TAS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WAU vs TAS Dream11 Best Picks / WAU vs TAS Dream11 Captain / WAU vs TAS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
Western Australia, the table toppers of Sheffield Shield 2020-21, will be squaring off against Tasmania in the fifth match of the league. The guest team till now have not managed to register their win in the Sheffield Shield 2020-21. Both the teams have played two outings each till now.
As far as performance is concerned, Western Australia have nine points. The team have not lost any fixture. Among the two matches, one match was a win and the latest one was a draw against South Wales. Tasmania have had one loss and one draw till now. In the latest outing, the team lost to Queensland by 59 runs. Till now, the TAS have managed to score three points only.
WAU vs TAS Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Western Australia vs Tasmania Live Score / Scorecard
WAU vs TAS Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Western Australia vs Tasmania: Match Details
October 30 - 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Park 25 No.2 in Adelaide
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 team for Western Australia vs Tasmania
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction for Western Australia vs Tasmania captain: Beau Webster
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction for Western Australia vs Tasmania vice-captain: Matt Kelly
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction for Western Australia vs Tasmania wicketkeeper: Tim Paine
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction for Western Australia vs Tasmania batsmen: Cameron Green, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh, Ben McDermott
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction for Western Australia vs Tasmania all-rounders: Ashton Agar, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews
Sheffield Shield 2020-21, WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction for Western Australia vs Tasmania bowlers: Matt Kelly, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird
WAU vs TAS Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Western Australia playing 11 against Tasmania: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Matt Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Cameron Gannon.
WAU vs TAS Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Tasmania playing 11 against Western Australia: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, Jake Dooran, Tim Paine (c and wk), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
